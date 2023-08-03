Pfizer taking additional steps to manage inventory at Rocky Mount Plant

The roof of a Pfizer facility shows heavy damage after a tornado passed the area in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2023. ABC Affiliate WTVD via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) on Thursday said the drugmaker will make some products available only through its emergency ordering process until further notice, as part of its additional steps to manage inventory at its Rocky Mount facility.

The facility, which is one of the largest factories for sterile injectable medicines in the world, was struck by a tornado on July 19.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru

