Pfizer in talks over full license for COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore

A medical worker prepares to dilute a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Singapore March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is in discussions with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority regarding obtaining a full license application for its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in response to a query from Reuters.

Pfizer-BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine has interim authorisation under the pandemic special access route in Singapore. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the vaccine last month. read more

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies

