Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer in talks over full license for COVID-19 vaccine in Singapore
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is in discussions with Singapore's Health Sciences Authority regarding obtaining a full license application for its COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in response to a query from Reuters.
Pfizer-BioNTech's (22UAy.DE) COVID-19 vaccine has interim authorisation under the pandemic special access route in Singapore. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the vaccine last month. read more
