Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer, UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool in advanced talks for COVID-19 pill
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) are in advanced talks on a licensing agreement that would allow qualified third parties to manufacture and supply the U.S. drugmaker's oral antiviral pill candidate, pending regulatory nod, the MPP told Reuters.
