Pfizer, UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool in advanced talks for COVID-19 pill

Pfizer logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration photo taken March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) are in advanced talks on a licensing agreement that would allow qualified third parties to manufacture and supply the U.S. drugmaker's oral antiviral pill candidate, pending regulatory nod, the MPP told Reuters.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

