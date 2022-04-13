Pfizer's Bourla: COVID vaccines for new variants possible for Fall

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla talks during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after a visit to oversee the production of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the factory of U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer in Puurs, Belgium April 23, 2021. John Thys /Pool via REUTERS

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday that the company could possibly develop a new vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant as well as older forms of COVID-19 by autumn.

"It's easy to do something only against Omicron. What is scientifically and technically more challenging ... is to be effective against everything known so far, so you don't have two different vaccines for different variants," Bourla said, speaking at a press conference held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.