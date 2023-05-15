Pfizer's India unit posts 3% rise in Q4 profit

The Pfizer logo is pictured on their headquarters building
The Pfizer logo is pictured on their headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/

BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS), the Indian unit of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), on Monday reported a 3.1% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower raw material expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.30 billion rupees ($15.90 million) from 1.26 billion rupees a year ago, while revenue rose 4.2%.

Pfizer also declared a final dividend of 35 rupees per share and a special dividend of 5 rupees per share.

For further earnings highlights, click:

WHY IT MATTERS

Pfizer's pharmaceutical segment has a portfolio of over 150 products. Separately, parent Pfizer Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by demand for its COVID-19 products.

In India, rival Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) posted a 45.2% increase in fourth-quarter profit, while Novartis India Ltd (NOIN.NS) reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago.

Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS) and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS) are scheduled to report its quarterly results later this week.

COMPETITOR COMPARISON

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next