Pfizer's India unit posts 3% rise in Q4 profit















BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS), the Indian unit of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), on Monday reported a 3.1% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower raw material expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.30 billion rupees ($15.90 million) from 1.26 billion rupees a year ago, while revenue rose 4.2%.

Pfizer also declared a final dividend of 35 rupees per share and a special dividend of 5 rupees per share.

Pfizer's pharmaceutical segment has a portfolio of over 150 products. Separately, parent Pfizer Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by demand for its COVID-19 products.

In India, rival Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) posted a 45.2% increase in fourth-quarter profit, while Novartis India Ltd (NOIN.NS) reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago.

Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS) and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLAX.NS) are scheduled to report its quarterly results later this week.

