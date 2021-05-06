Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPharma shares reel after Biden backs COVID-19 vaccine IP waiver

Julien Ponthus
3 minute read

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shares in pharmaceutical firms involved in the production of COVID-19 vaccines slumped on Thursday, with U.S. shares set to extend losses triggered the previous day by President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on vaccines.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Pfizer , Moderna and Novavax fell 5.2%, 8.2% and 10.1% respectively, extending losses of up to 6% seen on Wednesday.

They were tipped to open lower on Wall Street, falling 2.6% to 4.2% in pre-market trade.

The losses were triggered after Biden said he would support a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property to enhance the fight against the pandemic read more .

Implementing such a waiver could be a lengthy process but could eventually dent revenues and profits for companies which have invested heavily in COVID-19 vaccines.

"It could clearly reduce potential revenues some of these firms were expecting to generate from licensing their patents", said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Pharma shares lost ground elsewhere too, with Germany's Curevac (5CV.DE), seeking approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, tumbling as much as 15%.

Shares in Chinese vaccine makers slumped too with CanSino Biologics Inc , a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine maker, down 16%. Its Hong Kong shares (6185.HK) dived as much as 22%.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (600196.SS) fell by the 10% daily limit. read more

Shares in London-listed AstraZeneca (AZN.L) were unchanged however. Europe's index ofhealthcare stocks <.SXDP> was down 0.5%, slightly lagging the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:36 AM UTCCOVID spreading in rural India; record daily rises in infections, deaths

Hopes that India's deadly second wave of COVID-19 was about to peak were swept away on Thursday as it posted record daily infections and deaths and as the virus spread from cities to villages across the world's second-most populous nation.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsVaccine IP waiver could take months for WTO to negotiate-experts
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsU.S. schools turn focus to mental health of students reeling from pandemic
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsEU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver, says von der Leyen
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now