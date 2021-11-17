Philippines approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo/File Photo

Summary Covovax is 9th vaccine approved in Philippines

Novavax applying for emergency use in Europe, Canada

MANILA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine by Novavax Inc (NVAX.O), its food and drug agency chief said on Wednesday, the ninth vaccine approved in the Southeast Asian country.

The nanoparticle vaccine, under the brand name Covovax, will be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and is approved for use on adults 18 and above, the agency's chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told a public briefing.

Covovax, which had efficacy of 89.7% in clinical trials, will be administered in two doses not less than 21 days apart, Domingo added.

The Philippines has inoculated more than a quarter of its 110 million population.

Early this month, Novavax received its first emergency use authorisation from Indonesia. Novavax also filed an application for approval of the vaccine in Canada and with the European Medicines Agency.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

