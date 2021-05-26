Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center at the Confluent Hospital in Nantes, as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, March 18, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

The Philippines will allow the Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said, widening the number of people in the country that will be protected against the virus.

"Within the week, we will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorisation of Pfizer and we will be able to use it in children 12-15 year olds," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte late on Wednesday.

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.

