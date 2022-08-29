1 minute read
Philips recalls some respiratory machines over plastic component contamination
Aug 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday Dutch medical device maker Philips (PHG.AS) is recalling some respiratory machines due to contamination of a plastic component with a non-compatible material.
If that plastic is in the device motor of the bi-level positive airway pressure, commonly called BiPAP, machines, it may release certain chemicals of concern called volatile organic compounds, the FDA said.
