Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Philips to start replacing millions of respiratory devices

1 minute read

Dutch technology company Philips. logo is seen at company headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Wednesday said it would start repairing and replacing millions of respiratory devices in the United States and most of its other markets this month, to address potential health risks caused by the machines.

The company in June recalled up to four million of its respiratory devices and ventilators, as it said a foam part might degrade and become toxic, potentially causing cancer. read more

Philips said it had received authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the rework of the affected DreamStation device, allowing it to replace the sound abatement foam with a new material.

More than half of the affected machines have been sold in the U.S. and the full replacement effort will take about a year, Philips said.

Philips shares have lost about 15% of their value since the recall, as investors fear the possible costs of a number of class action lawsuits that have been launched over the affair.

Philips has set aside 500 million euros ($590 million) in provisions for the recall operation in the first half of 2021.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:18 AM UTC

Philippines health workers protest neglect as COVID-19 strains hospitals

Scores of healthcare workers protested in the Philippine capital on Wednesday to demand an end to what they called government neglect and unpaid benefits, as pressure builds at hospitals fighting one of Asia's longest-running coronavirus epidemics.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Zealanders venture out as COVID-19 curbs eased in most regions
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
South Korea in eleventh-hour talks to head off strike by health workers
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Australia aims to 'live with virus' instead of eliminating it