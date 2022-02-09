Poland cuts COVID isolation to seven days

Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ward at the Central Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Interior and Administration in Warsaw, Poland, January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Poland will shorten the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 to seven days from 10 and will abolish quarantine for people who have come into contact with an infected person, health minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday.

The shortened isolation period will come into effect from Feb. 15, Niedzielski said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Pawel Florkiewicz, Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.