Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Poland donates million COVID-19 shots to Iran

1 minute read

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WARSAW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Poland is donating a million AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots to Iran, the Polish embassy in Tehran said on Thursday, the latest foreign delivery to be made from emerging Europe's largest economy after a slowdown in its vaccination programme.

Poland, with a population of around 38 million, had fully vaccinated 19.6 million people as of Wednesday, but a slowing rate of uptake has left it with spare doses which it has sent to Egypt, Vietnam, Taiwan, Kenya, Ukraine, Australia and Norway and other places.

Iran's economy has been hit hard by sanctions reimposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, making it difficult for the country to pay for food and medicine.

While the vaccines sent to Iran were donated free of charge, in some other cases Poland has sold shots on a non-profit basis, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said, adding that more than 30 countries had approached Poland concerning vaccine supplies.

"We are doing this to support the Iranian people. It is not a sign of any change in our international policy vis-a-vis Iran," he said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 2:06 PM UTC

U.S. FDA advisers weigh case for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Israel health officials on Thursday said that booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, COVID-19 vaccine improved severe disease protection in people aged 40 and older, in presentations made to U.S. scientists discussing a booster dose of Moderna's vaccine.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
English school return spurred COVID in children, but cases fell in adults - study
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Second Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, health official says
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
EU starts real-time review of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
New Zealand reports biggest rise in COVID-19 cases in six weeks