Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPoland health minister expects COVID-19 case numbers to fall

Reuters
1 minute read

Medical staff members treat patients inside the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) intensive care ward at the Stefan Zeromski hospital in Krakow, Poland, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's new daily coronavirus cases will likely fall in coming days and the country seems to have passed the worst in hospitals too, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Friday.

The country of 38 million, the largest in the European Union's eastern wing, reported a high of around 35,000 cases a day at the start of April.

It has also reported new record highs in coronavirus-related deaths with the health service being stretched to its limits by a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today we should have a more optimistic day. We will see significant falls, even by 10,000 compared to last week," Niedzielski told public radio.

Poland reported 21,130 28,487 new infections on Thursday.

"The trend seems absolutely downward... Also in hospitals we seem to have passed the peak," Niedzielski also said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 6:41 AM UTCIndia extends record rise in COVID-19 cases, election rallies continue

India extended a record daily run of new COVID-19 infections on Friday, spurred by hundreds of positive tests at a major religious gathering, as politicians pushed ahead with election rallies against advice they could worsen the outbreak.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsAnalysis: India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer, worrying the world
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsTokyo Olympics chief commits to Games as infections surge; fresh calls to postpone or cancel
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsPoland health minister expects COVID-19 case numbers to fall