Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Poland to introduce mandatory COVID jabs for some workers, says health minister
1 minute read
WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Poland will introduce compulsory vaccinations for doctors, teachers and security service personnel, and will require staff in places like restaurants to check customers' COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the health minister said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.