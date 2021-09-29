Skip to main content

Poland sends over 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Egypt

A doctor prepares a dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in his general practice facility, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Vienna, Austria May13, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

WARSAW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Poland sent over 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt, the Polish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines are on their way from Warsaw to Cairo. The donation of vaccines to Egypt is an expression of solidarity with an important partner of Poland in North Africa," the ministry said on Twitter.

Poland has earlier sent surplus vaccine doses to countries such as Australia, Spain, Norway, Ukraine or Taiwan.

Around 60% of Poles are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control Vaccine Tracker. Demand for the shot has slackened considerably from record levels in June.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

