Poland's total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000

Paramedics drive an ambulance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near a hospital in Warsaw, Poland December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poland's total COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the health minister said on Tuesday.

"Today we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the level of 100,000 COVID deaths," Adam Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN 24.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Koper; Editing by Christopher Cushing

