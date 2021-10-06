Polarean Imaging says FDA rejects new drug application, shares slump

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Polarean Imaging (POLX.L) said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve its application for a new drug-device combination product, sending its shares tumbling 60%.

The clinical-stage company, which is making a product that uses MRI technology to help diagnose lung disease, identify and monitor the treatment, said the U.S. drug regulator had issues that were "technical or manufacturing-related in nature".

The company said it would work on the issues identified by the FDA and that it plans to resubmit a new drug application for the product as soon as possible.

Polarean's shares were down 57% at 44.25 pence at 1341 GMT, hitting a one-year low.

