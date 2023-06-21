PTC Therapeutics Huntington's disease drug shows promise in mid-stage trial

June 21 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT.O) said on Wednesday its experimental Huntington's disease drug lowered mutated protein levels that cause the disease, citing interim data from a mid-stage study.

At 10 milligrams dose, the study showed as much as 30% dose-dependent reductions of the mutant protein that causes the disease that impairs a person's ability to think, feel and move.

The company said the treatment also was well-tolerated and no serious adverse events were reported during the trial.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila















