Putin says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine effective against Omicron - RIA

Vials labelled "VACCINE Coronavirus COVID-19" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed Sputnik V logo in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Omicron variant, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Friday.

Sputnik V is one of Russia's four domestically approved COVID-19 vaccines.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

