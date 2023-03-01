Qiagen partners with Sophia Genetics on next-generation sequencing kits

March 1 (Reuters) - Qiagen (QIA.DE) is to collaborate with Sophia Genetics (SOPH.O) on its next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits, the US-German pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

The alliance, part of Qiagen's Qiqseq platform partnership program, aims to increase the compatibility of its NGS kits with third-party digital data-sharing and analytics companies.

"The partnership with Sophia Genetics is planned to be expanded to other areas of analysis," it added.

