Qiagen partners with Sophia Genetics on next-generation sequencing kits















March 1 (Reuters) - Qiagen (QIA.DE) is to collaborate with Sophia Genetics (SOPH.O) on its next-generation sequencing (NGS) kits, the US-German pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday.

The alliance, part of Qiagen's Qiqseq platform partnership program, aims to increase the compatibility of its NGS kits with third-party digital data-sharing and analytics companies.

"The partnership with Sophia Genetics is planned to be expanded to other areas of analysis," it added.

Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk Editing by Miranda Murray











