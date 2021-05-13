A medical worker fills a syringe with a vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination center offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the number of the coronavirus disease infections decreases in Munich, Germany, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

The Canadian province of Quebec will no longer offer first doses of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, but will offer second doses using current supplies and future deliveries, the province's health ministry said in a release.

Several provinces made similar announcements on Monday and Tuesday, with most citing concerns about supply, though the province of Ontario also indicated that it was concerned about the risk of rare blood clots.

