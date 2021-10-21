Quest Diagnostics profit falls 11% on slow demand for non-COVID testing

A test tube labelled "COVID-19 Test positive" is seen in this illustration picture taken, March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. laboratory Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) on Thursday reported a 11% fall in third-quarter profit as the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant weighed on demand for its non-coronavirus businesses.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $505 million, or $4.02 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $568 million, or $4.14 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Oishee Majumdar and Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.