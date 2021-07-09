Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Question open on need for COVID booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

1 minute read

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Friday that it was not clear whether COVID-19 booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection, until further data is collected.

Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. L2N2OK2VD

"We don’t know whether booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection against COVID-19 until additional data is collected, but the question is under consideration by researchers," the WHO said in a reply to a Reuters query.

"There is limited data available on how long protection from current COVID-19 vaccine doses lasts and whether an additional booster dose would be beneficial and for whom," it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 10:30 AM UTCPfizer, BioNTech to seek authorization for COVID booster shot as Delta variant spreads

Pfizer (PFE.N) and partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) plan to ask U.S. and European regulators within weeks to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, based on evidence of greater risk of infection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsQuestion open on need for COVID booster shot, data awaited, WHO says
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsG20 to push for more vaccine sharing, but no firm commitment
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia's Hetero seeks emergency use nod for Merck's COVID-19 drug
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsDelta variant to account for most new French COVID cases from this weekend - minister