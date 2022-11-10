Ramsay Health Care first-quarter profit falls marginally















Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd (RHC.AX), Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit fell marginally as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hurt its operations and weigh on costs.

Ramsay, which is announcing its first quarterly update since talks over a $13 bln buyout with a KKR-led consortium ceased in September, said net profit attributable was A$57.4 million ($38.04 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, slightly down from A$58.1 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5090 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.