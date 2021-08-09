Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Rare bacterial outbreak kills one in Georgia: U.S. health body

Aug 9 (Reuters) - One person in the U.S. state of Georgia died following a multi-state outbreak of melioidosis infection likely linked to imported products, health officials said on Monday.

A total of four people were infected, one each in Georgia, Kansas, Texas and Minnesota, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Genome testing has shown that the bacterial strains that sickened the patients closely match each other, suggesting there is a common source for these cases, the public health agency added.

The patients included both adults and children.

Melioidosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Burkholderia pseudomallei. It is predominantly a disease of tropical climates especially Northeast Asia and northern Austria.

CDC believes the most likely cause is an imported product (such as a food or drink, personal care or cleaning products or medicine) or an ingredient in one of those types of products.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

