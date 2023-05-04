Regeneron's Eylea drug misses sales estimates as competition heats up















May 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) on Thursday reported first-quarter sales of blockbuster eye drug Eylea below Wall Street targets as competition ramps up, sending its shares down more than 3% in premarket trade.

Eylea, a key growth driver for the drugmaker, has been facing competition from Roche's (ROG.S) Vabysmo since the rival secured U.S. approval last year.

The drug recorded sales of $2.28 billion in the quarter, missing expectations of $2.43 billion, according to an average of six analysts' estimates polled by Refinitiv.

The company has also been leaning on its anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent - a treatment currently approved for five indications including asthma and atopic dermatitis, or eczema.

Quarterly sales of Dupixent, recorded by Regeneron's partner Sanofi (SASY.PA), rose about 37% to $2.49 billion, above expectations of $2.38 billion.

Regeneron's total revenue of $3.16 billion beat estimates of $3 billion.

Excluding items, the company reported a profit of $10.09 per share, above estimates of $9.56.

