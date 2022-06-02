Regeneron buys rights to cancer drug from Sanofi for $900 mln upfront

Sanofi logo at the company's headquarters in Paris, France, February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

June 2 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) said on Thursday it would make an upfront payment of $900 million to buy the global rights to cancer drug Libtayo from Sanofi SA (SASY.PA).

Regeneron and Sanofi had in 2015 entered into a collaboration agreement under which they split the drug's worldwide profits equally.

