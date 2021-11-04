Regeneron profit nearly doubles on strong demand for COVID-19 drug

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (REGN.O)said on Thursday its third-quarter profit nearly doubled, boosted by strong sales of its drugs, including the COVID-19 antibody cocktail.

The company's net profit rose to $1.63 billion, or $14.33 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped 51% to $3.45 billion, including $804 million attributable to its antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV.

The company got a fresh order from the U.S. government in September for 1.4 million additional doses of REGEN-COV worth $2.94 billion, after it completed supplying 1.5 million doses in the second quarter. Regeneron will supply the additional doses by Jan. 31. read more

During the third quarter, a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases led by the Delta variant caused a "tremendous acceleration" in use of the cocktail, Leonard Schleifer, chief executive officer of Regeneron, had said in August.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.