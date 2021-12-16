Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant.
The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.
Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
