Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant.

The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

