Relying on J&J's analyses to assess vaccine booster dose data -U.S. FDA staff

A vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen during a vaccination event hosted by Miami - Dade County and Miami Heat, at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not have time to analyze data submitted by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) on a booster dose of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, in a rare case where the agency relied on a company's analyses to brief its advisory panel.

An outside panel of experts will meet on Friday to discuss whether a booster dose of J&J's vaccine is safe and effective anywhere between two months and six months after taking the original dose.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.