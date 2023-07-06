Revive Therapeutics' experimental COVID treatment fails in late-stage study

July 6 (Reuters) - Canada-based Revive Therapeutics (RVV.CD) said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 treatment did not meet the main goal of a late-stage study.

The company was evaluating the safety and efficacy of its oral treatment, bucillamine, in the study which enrolled 713 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Earlier in May, Revive Therapeutics said it was halting the study as it was likely that it would not meet the main goal based on the recommendation of an independent data safety monitoring board.

The company said on Thursday it was pursuing certain initiatives including partnerships and government support to continue the development of bucillamine.

Revive Therapeutics said it is reformulating bucillamine in an intravenous and inhaled version targeting rare disorders including a blood circulation disorder known as ischemia-reperfusion injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta















