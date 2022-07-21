1 minute read
Roche core operating income up 9% in Q2
July 21 (Reuters) - Roche's (ROG.S) second-quarter adjusted operating income rose a better-than-expected 9% on higher sales of diagnostic tests and pharmaceuticals.
Core operating income, which is adjusted for one-off effects, gained 9% to 12.67 billion Swiss francs ($13.07 billion), the Swiss drugmaker said in a statement on Thursday, above an analyst consensus of 12.1 billion francs.
It confirmed its full-year guidance.
($1 = 0.9694 Swiss francs)
Reporting by Ludwig, editing by Kirsti Knolle
