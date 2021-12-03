Roche develops new test kits for COVID-19 Omicron variant

A sign at a diagnostics site for Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is seen, in Burgess Hill, Britain, October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Roche's (ROG.S) newly acquired subsidiary TIB Molbiol has developed three new tests kits to detect mutations present in the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Roche said on Friday.

"The teams at TIB Molbiol have worked around the clock since the new variant emerged, and today we are able to offer a test that can specifically identify the novel B.1.1.529 Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant to help better understand its spread and behaviour," Thomas Schinecker, head of Roche Diagnostics, said in a statement.

Roche acquired Berlin-based TIB Molbiol on Dec. 1 to expand its PCR-test portfolio to combat new infectious diseases.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.