Roche enters partnership with Alnylam for hypertension therapy

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Swiss pharmaceutical group Roche (ROG.S) said on Monday it had entered into a partnership with U.S. biopharmaceutical company Alnylam to co-develop and co-commercialise zilebesiran, a therapy to treat hypertension in patients with high cardiovascular risk.

Under terms of agreement, which provides Roche with exclusive commercialisation rights outside of the United States and joint commercialisation rights within the country, Alnylam would receive an upfront payment of $310 million, Roche said.

