Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Roche gets FDA approval for diagnostic tumour test

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Ventana MMR RxDx panel, a diagnostic test to help identify patients with solid tumours which could turn cancerous, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.

The test evaluates a panel of DNA mismatch repair (MMR) proteins in tumours to provide important treatment information to clinicians, the company said. When MMR is deficient, cells mutate which can lead to cancer.

Reporting by John Revill;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

