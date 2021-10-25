Skip to main content

Roche launches genomic profiling kit to ease cancer research

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann//File Photo

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) is launching a new genomic profiling kit that lets cancer researchers explore tumours without having to send tissue samples to centralised laboratories, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.

The AVENIO Tumour Tissue Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) Kit was developed with Roche unit Foundation Medicine, a molecular information specialist whose products help doctors match patients to appropriate therapies and clinical trials.

"The Kit complements the current CGP portfolio offered by Roche and Foundation Medicine and allows laboratories to expand their oncology research in-house," Roche said in a statement, giving no financial information about the product.

"Ultimately, a future version of the kit may lead to additional resources for clinicians to use in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer."

