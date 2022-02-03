Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer's drug efficacy

A box of material for rapid COVID-19 antigenic tests made by Swiss drugmaker Roche is pictured at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer's disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival's approved drug.

"Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy," the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results. read more

"Our goal is ... to deliver a knock-out blow on the disease in a way that is really compelling and clear," he said, citing the large size and long duration of two ongoing late-stage trials.

Analysts are expecting trial read-outs in the second half of the year.

U.S. Medicare plans to sharply limit coverage of Biogen's (BIIB.O) already-approved Aduhelm drug for the brain-wasting disease, deepening a debate over the evidence of its usefulness. read more

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Miranda Murray

