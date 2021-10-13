Skip to main content

Roche says Ocrevus drug reduces need for walking aids for MS patients

A logo of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

ZURICH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) said its Ocrevus treatment showed fewer patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis needed walking aids, the company said on Wednesday.

There was a 35% reduction in the need for a walking aid in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) after seven and a half years of taking Ocrevus, the company said. There was also a 29% reduction in the 48-week progression in primary progressive MS after 8 years after starting taking the drug, it added.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill

