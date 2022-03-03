Roche teams up with research institutions for new Alzheimer's trial

Cranes stand on a construction site for new buildings at Swiss drugmaker Roche's headquarters on the banks of the Rhine River in Basel, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Roche Holding is launching with three research institutions a new late-stage clinical trial of its gantenerumab treatment in Alzheimer's disease, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.

The trial aims to evaluate the potential of gantenerumab to slow disease progression in people with the earliest biological signs of Alzheimer's disease, before too much permanent neurological damage is done, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.