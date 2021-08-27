Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Roche withdraws drug for a type of breast cancer in United States

The logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) on Friday decided to withdraw its immunotherapy, Tecentriq, for the treatment of a type of breast cancer in the United States following a consultation with the Food and Drug Administration.

The drug received accelerated approval for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in 2019, but failed to deliver positive follow-up data required by the regulator.

Due to the recent changes in the treatment landscape, the FDA no longer considers it appropriate to maintain the accelerated approval, the company said, citing it as the reason for the voluntary withdrawal.

The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the United States, the company said, adding that the move was not related to any changes in either the efficacy or safety associated with the drug.

Earlier this year, Roche withdrew the drug from the United States for treatment of bladder cancer after follow-up studies failed to meet goals. read more

Tecentriq's other approved indications include non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, and for liver cancer.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

