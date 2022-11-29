Roche withdraws Tecentriq from U.S. bladder cancer indication















ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has voluntarily withdrawn the U.S. indication of Tecentriq for treating a form of bladder cancer following consultation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Swiss drugmaker said on its website on Tuesday.

The move follows the failure of a clinical trial that aimed to convert accelerated approval of the drug to regular approval for this indication, Roche said. The decision does not affect other approved indications for Tecentriq in the U.S. market.

Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.