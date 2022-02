Romania to donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca COVID vaccines

A vial labelled "AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine" is seen in this illustration taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BUCHAREST, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Romania will donate 1.1 million AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Algeria and Libya, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated country after Bulgaria, with roughly 42% of the population fully inoculated, reflecting mistrust in state institutions and poor vaccine education.

With supplies far outstripping demand for COVID-19 shots, the Bucharest government has sold or donated excess shots before their expiry date.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Valeriu Gheorghita, a doctor in charge of coordinating Romania's vaccination campaign said earlier this month that some 900,000 expired AstraZeneca doses were set to be destroyed.

The global project to share COVID-19 vaccines is struggling to place more than 300 million doses, underlining that the problem with vaccinating the world is now more about demand than supply. read more

Romania reported 11,477 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, far off record highs registered at the start of this month at the peak of the Omicron coronavirus variant wave. Although Romania has shortened quarantine periods, most restrictions to combat COVID contagion remain in place.

At the height of the fourth wave in late October and November, Romania topped global lists of new coronavirus deaths per million. The pandemic has killed just under 63,000 people in the country of 20 million people.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.