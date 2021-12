Traders wait for stocks to resume trading on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19.

It said the passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

