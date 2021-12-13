Russia has detected Omicron variant in 16 people returning from South Africa -Ifax

People visit a COVID-19 rapid testing centre located at a metro station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Moscow, Russia November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia has detected the new Omicron coronavirus variant in 16 people who returned from South Africa, the Interfax news agency cited Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova as saying on Monday.

Russia reported its first two Omicron cases on Dec. 6. It was not immediately clear if the 16 cases announced on Monday included the two reported earlier this month.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.