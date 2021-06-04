Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia mainly exports Sputnik V substance, not finished product - minister

Workers take care of the shipment of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the airport, in Caracas, Venezuela March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo

Russia mainly exports the raw materials for making the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, not the finished product, Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

Manturov said that the fully finished product was also exported but "in small volumes".

Russia will produce 37 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine by the end of June, Manturov said

