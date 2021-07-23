Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
Russia promises to resolve delays in supplies of vaccine to Argentina
MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia would resolve delays in deliveries of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina, but that its priority was to satisfy demand at home.
Argentina, one of the first countries to use Sputnik V widely, has complained that delays in the arrival of second doses are holding back its vaccination campaign. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.