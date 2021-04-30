Grave diggers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) lower a coffin while burying a person in the special purpose section of a graveyard for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg, Russia November 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from last April to this March during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday.

Excess death figures, which some epidemiologists say are the best way to measure the true toll from COVID-19 given that counting methods vary between countries, surpass official COVID-19 death figures in many countries.

