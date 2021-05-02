Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRussia reports 8,697 new COVID-19 cases, 342 deaths

Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rest on stairs outside a hospital during their working shift amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the city of Tver, Russia May 28, 2020. Picture taken May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russia reported 8,697 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 2,699 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,823,255.

The government coronavirus task force said 342 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing Russia's death toll to 110,862.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February. read more

According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021. read more

