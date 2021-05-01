Skip to main content

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsRussia reports 9,270 new COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

Reuters
1 minute read

Russia reported 9,270 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 3,208 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 4,814,558.

The government coronavirus task force said 392 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 110,520.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February. read more

According to Reuters calculations based on data from the state statistics agency published on Friday, Russia recorded more than 400,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to March 2021. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · 7:56 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Scientists say India government ignored warnings amid coronavirus surge

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the government warned Indian officials in early March of a new and more contagious variant of the coronavirus taking hold in the country, five scientists who are part of the forum told Reuters.

Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsJapan to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as May 21 - Yomiuri
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsIndia’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 400,000 for first time as second wave worsens
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsChina administers more than 10 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 30
Healthcare & PharmaceuticalsBiden bans most travel to U.S. from India to limit COVID-19 spread