Russia reports 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, 372 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 9,500 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 3,669 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 5,081,417.

The government coronavirus task force said that 372 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the same period, pushing the death toll to 121,873.

The federal statistics agency, which has kept a separate toll, has said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021. read more

